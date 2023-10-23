Residents of Abrokro, a suburb of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region, are living in fear following the gruesome murder of a 45-year-old man in his farm last Thursday.

Residents found the butchered body of the man — whose name was given only as Kofi — with cutlass wounds behind his neck and on his head at around 2 p.m. yesterday.

Residents indicated that Kofi, who had been staying in the area for about four years now, told co-tenants last Wednesday that he would be travelling to his hometown, Odoben Nankese, also in the Central Region, on Thursday to visit his farms.

Landlord’s account

However, his landlord, Alhaji Issaka, told the media that checks with his wife later revealed that he did not arrive at Odoben.

A group of residents, including his landlord, therefore, went to Kofi’s farm at Abrokro on Saturday in search of him.

“We kept calling his phone which was going through, but there was no response.

We later found his body a few metres from his phone in his farm at Abrokro in Agona Nyakrom,” Alhaji Issaka stated.

The landlord said they later made a report to the police after which the body was conveyed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital mortuary.

A resident, Adams Fofo, urged the police to expedite investigations into the incident to bring perpetrators to book, and also to beef up security in the area.

“This is a new settlement, and we are all living in fear now. We call on the police to beef up security here to protect residents,” he added.

