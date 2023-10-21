The Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed that the Akosombo Dam has not increased any further in the last 48 hours, weeks after rising to dangerous levels.

In light of this, there will not be any further spillage in the coming days if the water level maintains steadiness.

The Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, stating they have gone past the worst.

“What we are seeing now, from the data we are collecting now, we are below the 277.50 feet level. There has been a zero rise in the last 48 hours. We were spilling about 230,000 cubic ft every second, and now that is the level of rise, which means the inflow and what we are spilling is the same,” he said.

He, however, justified the spillage, reiterating that nothing would be saved if the Akosombo Dam overtopped its operational level of 277.5 feet.

Engineer Kenzo indicated that if there is another rise, the dam will break and lead to the complete wipeout of people and structures along the bank of the Volta River.

“We can’t say the spillage has completely ended, but we are hoping to keep recording a negative rise so we can close the dam’s gate.

If the volume increases again, it will be difficult to spill because the Sogakope bridge will be wiped off and economic activities all the way to Togo, Nigeria, Mali and other towns will be cut off. But as an institution given a responsibility, we can’t do that,” he stated.

The Authority commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

About 14,000 out of the over 30,000 affected victims, according to VRA, have been catered for at its safe havens.

ALSO READ: