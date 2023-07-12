Music producer and boss of the Highly Spiritual Music label, Kaywa, says he is not ready to work with Lasmid even if he decides to come back.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Kaywa mentioned that although he wishes Lasmid well in the next chapter of his music career, he will not work with the Friday Night hitmaker again.

“There’s no way we can work with him because he decided to go. I will always maintain a good relationship, I will not push you away and that is the Christ-like attitude,” he said.

During the interview, Andy Dosty tried to liken the situation to the story of the prodigal son in the Bible who was accepted by his father after he had left home to experience life on his own.

However, Kaywa who is also known for his strong Christian beliefs and background, clearly stated that his situation is different because it is a business relationship.

“That was not business. This is a clear situation of working with people. We wish him well and hope things go well with him but we cannot work with him anymore.”

In the interview, Kaywa revealed that Lasmid left the label after they both agreed to sign documents that will allow him stay with the label and continue his good works as a signee of Highly Spiritual Music.

Kaywa also mentioned that he is focused and putting all his energy into promoting his newly signed artistes on the label.

Currently, he has signed four new artistes to Highly Spiritual Music. They are Cadeen, Joe Vibe, Shuga Lord, and Joe Verse.

Lasmid has became the latest addition to the long list of musicians who have left the Highly Spiritual record label in the past few years.

The list includes Kurl Songx, Yaw Berk, Krymi, King Maaga, Rashelle Blue, and Mr Drew.