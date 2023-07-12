The trial of former Ghana Cocoa Board(COCOBOD) boss, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others who are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state, has been assigned to Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Justice Aboagye Tandoh becomes the third judge assigned to the case as he takes over from Kwasi Anokye Gyimah.

Judge Gyimah also took over from Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a retired Supreme Court judge.

Reports indicate following the Court of Appeal’s ruling on July 3 for the trial judge to adopt Justice Honyenuga’s proceedings, his lawyers have filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

