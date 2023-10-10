The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare’s lawyer has fingered Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing the controversial tape over his conduct in the ongoing probe.

According to Kwame Gyan, the chairman who ought to be neutral to the witnesses has shown his biases.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Monday, October 9, the outspoken lawyer insisted that Mr Atta Akyea has his own agenda that he is pursuing in the matter.

“He has his own agenda. He will be granting media interviews to the extent that after one sitting, he went out there and said the extended tape submitted by Bugri Naabu, which had not been played at the committee, has been doctored. Very prejudicial comments,” he said.

He said this behaviour of the chairman will not be countenanced going forward.

According to him, he will ensure every action of his will be in tandem with the law, or else it will be opposed strongly.

“Because of respect for Parliament and the institution and persons on the Committee, I drop my guns, but I’m going to do what lawyers do, going forward,” he added.

Mr Gyan is not the only person making such an assertion as Political scientist, Professor Ransford Gyampo has earlier said same.

According to him, the posture of the chairman during the hearing of the IGP communicated his “personal bias against the IGP.”

He said it is apparent the Abuakwa MP has taken the side of the “bitter police officers” whose voices had been identified in the leaked tape, hence the call for him to step down.

“You aren’t smarter than Ghanaians. We can glean your partiality. Your body language, line of questioning and recurring remarks consistently hint at personal biases against the IGP.

“You don’t look like a credible chairman of any important committee. Rather, you look more like a defence counsel for the bitter police officers whose quest to be made IGPs so they can subvert the will of the people has been exposed.”

Meanwhile, the committee will resume its sitting today, Tuesday, October 10, after close to a month of suspension.

But the rest of the probe will be in-camera it is due to security implications.

“All the witnesses will congregate with their lawyers and then they are supposed to give us the evidential support in relation to what they said openly and privately,” the chairman, Mr Atta Akyea stated.