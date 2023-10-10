Ghana faces an alarming crisis as data from the 2022 HIV Fact- Sheet uncovers a devastating reality – a ticking time bomb of HIV prevalence among ‘men who have sex with men’ (MSM) that threatens to engulf the nation.

The data sourced from the Integrated Biological-Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) conducted in 2019 exposes an alarming HIV prevalence rate of 18.1% among MSM, a staggering statistic that looms over the national adult prevalence by over tenfold.

This crisis is further compounded by the stark contrast in infection rates among key populations. While female sex workers (FSWs) grapple with a worrying 4.6% prevalence, the general adult population aged 15-49 in Ghana faces a concerning 1.66% prevalence.

The urgency of rapidly scaling up proven prevention interventions cannot be emphasized enough if we hope to curb new infections and have any chance of achieving the ambitious goal of ending AIDS in Ghana by 2030.

Though some progress has been made, with HIV prevention programs reaching around 65,000 FSWs and 52,000 MSMs nationwide, the dearth of funding remains a formidable obstacle threatening to exacerbate the crisis.

But hope remains. With adequate resources, we can significantly expand prevention outreach to FSWs, MSMs, and other vulnerable communities.

Priorities include intensified condom promotion, pre-exposure prophylaxis, community empowerment initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to eradicating the deeply ingrained stigma surrounding HIV.

Ghana’s pursuit of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2025, including ensuring that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of diagnosed individuals receive treatment, and 95% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression, seems increasingly distant amidst this escalating crisis. Immediate and concerted action is the only path forward, with the very essence of our society hanging in the balance.