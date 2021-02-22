Following the release of the ‘Yedawase’ song by Celestine Donkor which features artistes who do secular music, many are those who vowed never to accept the song as gospel.

Some openly displayed their unhappiness about the move by the gospel musician.

Responding to her critics and detractors in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, the gospel musician said those who fumed at her intentions to collaborate with secular artistes have been proved wrong by God.

She remarked:

“The intentions of God behind the song which he put on my heart because I listened to God have really changed a lot of people. And that’s all that concerns me for now,” she added on Kastle Drive.

“By God’s grace because of the internet people are able to put these comments on YouTube. So it has really convinced me that the song we did to thank God has really achieved its purpose beyond our imagination.”

Not long ago, Ghanaian filmmaker and showbiz pundit, Socrate Safo slammed radio personality OB Nartey and others who criticised madam Donkor for featuring secular musicians on her new song ‘Thank You’ ( Yedawase).