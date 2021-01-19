Celestine Donkor, one of Ghana’s foremost actresses, has shared her near-death experience after testing positive for coronavirus.

The singer has revealed in a televised interview that she tested positive during the Christmas season.

“During the Christmas season, I was going through COVID…I was down with COVID. Imagine as an artiste who has pushed through this far, I had to call off all programs..”, she said.

She disclosed, also, that she was depressed because she had to cancel a number of musical shows she was booked during the yuletide.

“By God’s grace I have fully recovered from it” she added.