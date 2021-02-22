Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority (NIA), ACI Francis Palmdeti, has ended his duty, the Authority has announced.

ACI Palmdeti has since been re-assigned by the Ghana Immigration Service to the Operations Department at its headquarters in Accra.

This was announced in a presser signed by the outfit’s Head of Human Resource and Administration, Madam Cecilia Erzuah.

“The National Identification Authority announces for the information of the general public that ACI Francis Palmdeti’s secondment to the NIA as the Head of Corporate Affairs on October 3, 2017, came to an end on January 12, 2021. The Ghana Immigration Service has reassigned him to the Operations Department at its headquarters in Accra,” parts of the statement read.

The outfit further expressed appreciation to ACI Palmdeti for his service and contribution, particularly to the implementation of the Ghana card project.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs and Head of training at NIA, Abdul-Ganiyu Abudu, has been designated to act in his stead.

Read the full statement below: