Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has called on religious bodies and other stakeholders to rise against the acceptance of LGBQT1+.

The media, over the past weeks, has been rife with reports of the opening of an office of the group in Accra, Ghana and a fundraising event that attracted several diplomats.

Most individuals and religious entities have since kicked against the opening of the office, adding that its presence disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.

READ ALSO:

They are, as a matter of urgency, demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office meant for the group.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Dr Opuni-Frimpong said Ghana does not believe in same-sex marriage and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo will not entertain the practice in Ghana.

“Our country frowns upon LGBTQI and so pressuring our President to accept it is wrong and I believe he will never entertain such acts. This is the time our religious leaders must come in and preach to our young ones because we can’t accept that in our country.

“My appeal to our eminent Clergy, Muslim Clerics, and venerable Traditional leaders, respectfully, is that, if these LGBTQI practices and advocacies are truly deemed an affront to the values and orientation of what we unanimously believe in as a nation-state, then this is the time to rise up and make our voices and strong position heard and entrenched more uncompromisingly than ever before,” he said.

To Dr Opuni-Frimpong, the western world cannot ask Ghana to accept LGBT activities, adding that the issue of homosexuality should be a concern for all as its repercussions could affect all Ghanaians.