Suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has said that Karma is dealing with the NDC with regards to the 2020 petition.

According to him, Karma is real and effective as “the stick that was used to hit Takyi is the same stick that will be used to hit Baah” with regards to the proceedings in court.

He has advised the NDC to rather sit up and reorganise the party or forget 2024.

According to him, if the NDC does not focus and rebuild the party, they will be shocked by the 2024 results of the election.

He indicated this while speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

“The law of karma is real and whatever you do is there waiting for you. For me, my advise to the NDC is that they should go back and reorganise the party for 2024 because the herculean task ahead of NDC in 2024 is Bawumia. Unless the New Patriotic Party makes a mistake of not voting him to be their flagbearer,” he said.