The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has said his outfit is recruiting 50,000 people to be engaged in a nationwide cocoa rehabilitation exercise.

According to him, about 30,000 people had already been engaged for hand pollination, while additional 48,000 had been engaged for mass cocoa spraying.

Interacting with the media over the weekend at Abesim, near Sunyani during a visit to the Bono Region, Mr Aidoo said the cocoa sector contributed a substantial aspect of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, and that cocoa products also have huge health benefits as well.

“Cocoa has a significant impact on blood circulation and enhances cognitive intelligence,” he said, and advised Ghanaians to consume more cocoa products so as to build their immune systems against diseases.

Mr Aidoo stated that Ghana produces the highest quality cocoa beans, hence the need for the nation to invest hugely and make the sector a catalyst to widen the nation’s foreign income earnings.