Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared a throwback photo in which he posed with Benson Andrew Idahosa.

Archbishop Idahosa was a Charismatic Pentecostal preacher and founder of Church of God Mission International, who was popularly referred to as the father of Pentecostalism in Nigeria.

Captioning the throwback photo on social media, Archbishop Duncan-Williams wrote: ”Zachariah 8:12• For there will be peace for the seed: the vine will yield its fruit, the land will yield its produce and the heavens will give their dew, and I will cause the remnant of this people to inherit all these things.”

The servant of God also declared that ”whatever good thing people have planted will produce great fruit in abundance.”

The image accompanying the powerful message of yielding fruits shows the two powerful kingdom representatives wearing large African outfits and breaking ground for a project to commence.