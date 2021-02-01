The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry has explained why he wore two face masks at the funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan -Williams disclosed that he has received a lot of calls from friends and congregants who were curious to know if his action had something to do with divine instruction.

But delivering a sermon on Sunday, the Archbishop explained that his decision to wear two face masks had nothing to do with faith.

The renowned pastor got social media buzzing on Thursday after he was spotted at the late former stateman’s funeral wearing two face masks.

Social media users questioned why the man of God was ‘double serious’ about the Covid-19 measures.

Citing Ephesians 3:20, Archbishop Duncan-Williams stressed that it merely “had to do with common sense” by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols to prevent oneself from contracting the virus.

“Any atmosphere that is not prayer and Holy Ghost saturated, I will use my double masks and that has nothing to do with faith that just has to do with common sense.

“For the Bible says, ‘Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we can imagine,’ that word imagine means ‘think’ and it is common sense so use your head,” he stated.