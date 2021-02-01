The week 11 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League produced some intriguing results at the various stadia.

Great Olympics beat city rivals Hearts of Oak in Mantse derby, Kotoko and Ashgold share spoils in Ashanti derby, Karela stretch lead at the top as WAFA humiliate Liberty Professionals.

On Friday at the Nana Gyeabour Park, Bechem United defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-1 to record their first win of 2021.

Samuel Boakye’s first goal of the season in the 17th minute put Eleven Wonders into a first-half lead.

In the second half of the game, the hosts found the equaliser through a penalty converted by Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and they went 2-1 up in the 83rd minute with a goal from Hafiz Wontah Konkoni. Listowel Amankona sealed the deal for the home side in the 90th minute.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Accra Great Olympics tamed city rivals Hearts of Oak by winning 2-0 to win the Manste Derby.

Gladson Awako, who has been magnificent all season, grabbed the first goal of the game – scoring an incredible free kick in the 14th minute.

The Oly Dade boys turned one goal to two when Maxwell Abbey capitalised on some poor markings by the Hearts of Oak defenders. The win gives Accra Great Olympics their first win over Hearts of Oak since 2004.

At the Nana Ameyaw Park, Kumasi King Faisal were the comeback kings.

Striker Kwame Peprah scored a hat-trick and King Faisal came from 3-0 behind to secure a 4-3 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

Chelsea raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half and appeared to be comfortably cruising to victory before King Faisal staged one of the greatest comebacks in the Ghana Premier League with three second-half goals of their own to turn the tie around.

At the Sogakope Park, WAFA humiliated struggling Liberty Professionals 5-0 on Sunday. A game which could lead to the sacking of David Ocloo, who is the head coach of the side.

In the 51st minute, Konadu Yiadom scored the opening goal for the home side before Marvin Owusu doubled their lead in the 67th minute before Sampson Agyapong added the third just two minutes after.

Augustine Boakye put the game beyond the reach of the visitors after he scored the 4th goal for WAFA in the 75th minute.

Konadu Yiadom headed in the 5th goal to seal the deal for WAFA before Liberty were reduced to 10 men after Paul Kwame was shown a red card.

The Ashanti Derby between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko ended in a goalless at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The home side were lucky not to have conceded as most of the scoring opportunities fell the way of Kotoko who failed to take advantage of any of them.

AshGold goalkeeper, Bailou had to come out with a top save to deny Kwame Opoku in a one-on-one situation in the 7th minute.

The Porcupine Warriors kept pushing for the opener as Naby Keita came so close in the 84th minute but his effort missed the goalpost by a few inches.

Fabio Gama’s header late in the game went wide as Kotoko fail to find the back of the net.

Impressive Karela United maintained their place at the league log with a 2-0 win over Medeama at the Crosby Awah Park.

Striker of the side, Taylor Diawise scored his ninth goal of the campaign to put the hosts ahead in the second half. (61st minute).

Kwame Boateng scored in the 73rd minute to put the game beyond the reach of Medeama.

Legon Cities FC moved out of the relegation zone after they recorded a 1-0 win over Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Youngster Matthew Cudjoe’s lone goal on the 12th minute was enough for The Royals as they secure all three points.

At the Nduom Sports Complex, Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC played out a 2-2 draw at the Nduom Park on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead just five minutes into the game through Agyenim Boateng who pounced on a ball from Joseph Esso.

Dennis Mensah scored for the hosts in the 25th minute with a header from close range.

Elmina Sharks put their noses in front through a penalty which was converted by Benjamin Tweneboah.

Suleimana Fahadu then produced a belter out of nowhere to level for Dreams FC in the 66th minute.

Agyenim Boateng thought he had given Dreams the lead after tapping in from close range only for the referee to whistle for offside.

Aduana Stars dropped to fifth on the Ghana Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw by Ebusua Dwarfs at Dormaa on Sunday.

The hosts came into the game with so much confidence following their 1-0 win over Kotoko in matchday 10 but they fell behind after 30 minutes after defender Isaac Kwain put the ball in his own net.

That lead will only last for 15 minutes with the hosts levelling just before the end of the first half through Yahaya Mohammed’s penalty.

Sam Adams put Aduana in the lead for the first time in the 75th minute but Dwarfs against the run of play grabbed the equaliser through Moro Sumaila in the 81st minute.

Results of all games played this weekend below: