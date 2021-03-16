Renowned musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, simply known as KK Fosu, has waded into the rivalry between Samini and his protégé, Stonebwoy.

The ‘beef’ was rekindled after Stonebwoy congratulated his Nigerian counterparts for securing two GRAMMYs at the just ended 63rd edition.

Reacting to Ghana’s GRAMMY’s drought, Samini countered Stonebwoy for what he opined was his fake love for the industry, touting the respect budding colleagues have for their legends as one of the reasons their industry is growing.

In a latest interview, KK Fosu has pleaded with the duo to bury their hatchet and reminded Samini that respect is reciprocal.

KK Fosu believes the duo have a godfather-son relationship, hence should not wash their dirty linen in public and advised Samini to first show respect by not initiating banters.

Since it is a well-known fact Samini ushered Stonebwoy into the industry, KK Fosu believes he has now developed wings to fly on his own and Samini should limit taking praises for his success.

“What I want to say is Samini and Stonebwoy are way way far from this. What I want to tell Samini is that today the kids have improved their level. When you disrespect a kid, he will disrespect you,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.