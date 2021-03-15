Dancehall musician, Samini, has taken a swipe at his former record label signee Stonebwoy after the latter tweeted to laud Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid for their Grammy win.

According to Stonebwoy, Africans must be proud of their achievement, adding that they deserve to be praised for holding the mantle for Africa on the global scene.

But it seems the message didn’t sit well with his ‘godfather’ Samini who tweeted and asked Stonebwoy to be honest and refrain from disrespecting colleague musicians like himself.

Earlier, during a lyrical battle between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, the former called Samini out saying he was a sellout.

This happened after Samini lambasted Stonebwoy saying he, Samini, should have clashed with Shatta Wale and not Stonebwoy.

It seems Samini hasn’t gotten over the issue and has asked Stonebwoy to practice what he preaches, but the latter also reminded him of being a victim of his own peace message.

Check out the conversation between the two on Twitter on Monday morning below:

Stonebwoy: With all due respect let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys… As for Ghana..smh I’ll be back…

Samini: Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it with each other as artistes my gee. It starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. Before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker.

Stonebwoy: No disrespect, You just finished a Twitter beef with Shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media…

Samini: After calling me a sellout on a public stage during your mismatch clash??? Who sold out who? We come from #grade1… you got nerves to be tweeting at me .. @shattawalegh is a mate you are a son… get the difference… @stonebwoyb don’t try this with me son.

If you insist…. you might want to check from your artist if he’s comfortable with your request… careful what you ask for. I just might go live this week to dead this issue and once and for all. #yearoftruth 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #pibiliinaaspeaks https://t.co/I1BvNjkB36 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Samini latter called for a truce saying GH is my witness…. me done tweet fi today.