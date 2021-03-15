Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has asked fellow African countries to laud Nigeria for their immense contribution towards music on the global scene.

Moments after Burna Boy and Wizkid won their first-ever Grammy awards, an elated Stonebwoy said they deserved it.

With all due respect, let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene.

Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys…, he said.

But the latter part of Stonebwoy’s tweet took a swipe at the Ghana music industry, adding that, there is so much negativity in Ghana’s music sphere.

As for Ghana, smh I’ll be back… Stonebwoy said.

But the tweet didn’t end there as some fans engaged the musician over his comments: