Ghanaian designer, Aphia Sakyi, has placed Ghana on the world map as her works were prominently featured in the sequel of the 1988 romantic comedy classic, “Coming To America”.

In the movie which has garnered massive viewership around the world, the renowned designer was responsible for the African rope necklaces.

She styled many of the cast including the butler, Arsenio Hall and the movie’s character known as Meeka.

Notable among the costumes were Miss Sakyi’s signature African rope necklaces, which provide a bold and unique touch to personal styles, particularly the African brass-faced necklace which were featured as far as accessories were concerned.

ALSO READ:

The designer, following the release of the movie, took to her Instagram page to share excerpts, particularly parts which captured her designs.

Some characters in the movie.

Her posts has attracted congratulatory messages with many expressing their admiration for her talent.

The movie was produced by Kevin Misher and directed by Craig Brewer, from a screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy.

The film also co-stars Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos, and was released in the United States on June 29, 1988.