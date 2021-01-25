A young lady, believed to be in her 30s named Esinam Fafali Amengor, has been identified as the designer of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

Madam Amengor was spotted on Monday, January 25, 2021, when she joined scores of mourners to pay their last respects at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In an interview on Adom TV, the adorable lady revealed she was the face behind all Mr Rawlings’ clothes which cut across his everyday wear and office wear among others.

Speaking on the late Statesman’s fashion preference, she noted Mr Rawlings always wanted something simple but matched his personality and brand.

“I made the attire he wore for his mother’s funeral which was a big surprise because we purposely ordered the fabric just for him and he was very excited when he received it.

The late ex-President Rawlings and Esinam Fafali.

“I made clothes for him too a week before his death and he never at any point had issues with the designs I made to make him reject them or whatsoever,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Though Madam Amengor did not go into details of how she got the contract to sew for Mr Rawlings, she noted she was very scared during their first meeting.

“The first time I met him I was scared because of the stories I had heard about him while growing up but my experience was the exact opposite of all I heard because he was very kind, calm and caring.

“As much as I have different customers, I know there is nobody who would be like him and if I have to make anything for him today as he is laid in state, it will be a military uniform to depict the principled man he was,” she eulogised.

She is the founder of East-Legon-based Stick-N-Stitches, widely known as S n S, who ditched her banking profession for the fashion job.