The Black Satellites of Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco in the upcoming U-20 AFCON tournament later this year.

The national U-20 side booked their spot at the competition by virtue of winning the U-20 WAFU competition in December last year.

The Black Satellites will face Morocco, Gambia and Tanzania in Group C of the competition.

The U-20 AFCON will run between February 14 and March 4.

The top four teams at the continental championship will secure a qualification ticket for the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup in Indonesia.