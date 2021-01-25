Some interesting photos of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and his family have popped up.

Taking centre-position, Mr Rawlings and his wife and female children posed for the camera as they take a family photo.

Rawlings and daughters in beautiful pose

Aside their all-white outfit, the smile on their faces indeed proved their mentor’s birthday was nothing but auspicious.

Kimathi Rawlings, however, was missing in the stunning family photo.

Meanwhile, the final funeral rites of the late Mr Rawlings commenced yesterday with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra in the early hours of Sunday.

He has been laid in State today, Monday, January 25 and will also be laid in state on Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for heads of state, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.

The burial service will take place on Wednesday, January 27, at the Independence Square in Accra, from 9:am to 11:am after which he will be interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra, the government’s designated burial ground for all former Presidents.