Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be unplayable soon, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said.

The record Ghana Premier League champions had a torrid start of the campaign.

After a poor start, Maxwell Konadu was shown the exit after losing to Great Olympics in December 2020.

According to him, the club has fought through difficult times with most of the key players injured.

He added that when they are able to get their full team and sign some players, Asante Kotoko will be the team to beat.

“We are re-building and even with that, we have lost just a match,” he said on Adom TV on the Fire-for-Fire programme.

“At a point, injuries were worrying us and at a point, most of the key players were out so when we are able to build properly, we will be unplayable.

“Some key players will be announced soon so I will urge the supporters to stay calm because we will bring in players to improve the side,” he added.

Asante Kotoko finished the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season at the 4th position on the league log with 27 points with a game at hand.