Son of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, Dr Sekou Nkrumah, has lashed out at persons comparing his father to Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, there is a difference between his father’s legacy as leader of Ghana and that of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, insisting that apart from the support of the masses for both leaders, Mr Rawlings cannot be compared to Mr Nkrumah.

“Nkrumah had intellectual depth and was ideologically strong! JJ on the other hand was empty, just a brute.

“To compare the two as individuals is very sad and shocking (go and read Nkrumah’s numerous political books! JJ could not even write one),” he stressed in a post on Facebook.

