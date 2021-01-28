Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to ensure that the party will continue to grow from strength to strength.

In a glowing tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Mahama said the NDC will continue to instill the spirit of unity among its members to solidify the legacy of their founder.

“For those of us the comrades you’ve left behind, it is time to close ranks and collectively work to guarantee the unity and survival of your party NDC as a vehicle that entrenches your memory and legacy for posterity. Boss, you may be gone but your memory will continue to inspire countless generations of Ghanaians to challenge the status quo and use their non-conformism to spur societal progress.

“Last year, during the celebration of the 31st December anniversary at Winneba you were in high spirits. Little did any of us who were with you that day know that we’ll celebrate the next anniversary of the revolution without you? As the founder of the NDC your death leaves a vast vacuum that would be hard to fill,” he said.