A Magistrate Court in Bole has sentenced a 25-year-old carpenter, Majeed Alhassan, to 24 months imprisonment for selling a stolen motorbike.

Majeed who is a native of Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, is said to have travelled to Sawla to steal the motorbike.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, presenting the facts of the case in court said Majeed had proposed a meeting with the owner of the motorbike, Augustine Bayor, to purchase the property.

But, he requested to test drive, which Augustine allowed, only for him to speed off and never be seen again.

Chief Inspector Awuni added that Majeed proceeded to Damongo where he had a buyer who was willing to pay GHS 1,600 in installment, as against its GHS 4,000 price.

However, the original owner’s friend spotted the motorbike and reported the case to the Damongo police who made inquiries.

He added that Majeed was immediately arrested when he showed up for his balance and was transferred to the Sawla Police station.

Majeed pleaded guilty to his offenses and admitted it was his first attempt since he was in dire need of capital for his carpentry business.

The court presided over by His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe in his judgment said the sentence is to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.