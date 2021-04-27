A portion of the girls’ dormitory of the Nsutaman Catholic Senior High in the Ashanti Region has been razed by fire, Tuesday morning.

The outbreak which is said to have started around 8:00 am spread faster destroying the properties of students. However, no casualty was recorded.

According to reports, the school authorities resorted to reinforcement from firefighters to douse the flame due to its severity.

Sources also say the fire outbreak happens to be the second time in less than 24 hours the school at the same spot has been gutted by fire.

Students counted their losses as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) cleared the debris.

Authorities say the affected students have been moved to separate dorms to house them for the meantime as they work to find other alternatives.

Meanwhile, the DCE for Sekyere Central District, Kwadwo Banahene Bediako, has visited the school donated GH¢2000 to the affected students.

The affected students have been moved to a newly constructed block in the school.