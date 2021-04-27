Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has described as disappointing the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng to the Office of Special Prosecutor following Martin Amidu’s resignation.

According to HIM, the nomination goes to prove that the President Akufo-Addo is unwilling to fight corruption.

Haruna Iddrisu

“You don’t want people who shine their eyes on malfeasance, misappropriation, embezzlement and corruption. So it a disappointing appointment but let’s see what he is able to do,” he told JoyNews.

Legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng according to a letter from the Attorney General to the President has been earmarked to replace former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

Reiterating his disapproval of Mr Agyebeng’s nomination, the Tamale South MP opined the experience and expertise of Mr Agyebeng are unparalleled to that of Martin Amidu, hence making him unfit for the job of Special Prosecutor.

“Credentials compared to who? Compared to Martin Amidu, he is a non-starter. Compared to Martin Amidu in terms of stature, experience, integrity and reputation, he just doesn’t come close.

“After Martin Amidu, I mean he is a person with unquestionable integrity and his integrity, you will not find many that can stand up to the moral standard of Martin Amidu. He has been Attorney General,” he said.

For that reason, he indicated that “you need men of wits and will to fight corruption.”

Mr Iddrisu also used the platform to register his displeasure on how President Akufo-Addo has tackled the issue of corruption.

He noted that due to the failure of the government to lend a hand to Martin Amidu in its corruption fight, it lost its best candidate for the job.

“Martin Amidu suited perfectly into it but because he could not get the cooperation and support of the president, he had to bow out. Look at how they shamelessly got the Auditor General out of office in one breath…I just think Nana Addo Dankwa has lost the fight against corruption.

“Corruption is real in Ghanaian public life. It has permeated the moral fact break of our public service. Sometimes we narrow it to political office holders, politicians and ministers but you need to open your eyes for it to be more inclusive,” he added.