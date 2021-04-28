A little Jamaican girl has expressed heartfelt emotions for Dancehall King Shatta Wale in a video that is trending online.

A message by the girl which was targeted directly at the musician was to inform Shatta that the people of Jamaica love his craft and are eager to welcome him into the Caribbean Island.

Shatta is no doubt one of the most popular Ghanaian artists to make a name in Jamaica with top collaborations with some A-listed artists.

Not only is the lad anticipating his presence, but she also requested Shatta Wale to bring her some balls of Banku, as the hype of the meal has heightened in recent times.

The video has since excited some followers of the award-winning act as they have responded on his behalf while he is on a social media break.

Video below: