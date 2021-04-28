Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has lambasted the founder of Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills for raining curses on his church members.

Mr Agyapong finds it frustrating that a true man of God will curse people he suspects may be gossiping about him in his church.

A video has surfaced in which Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is seen invoking curses members of his church.

Quoting portions of the Bible to support his action, the Bishop asked for leprosy, among other ills to befall the church members who he claims want to bring him down.

Fast forward, a year later, some top pastors who served God under the renowned bishop have resigned, citing non-payment of their Social Security among other abuses they allegedly suffer in his church.

The Assin Central MP, reacting to the happening, described the man of God as “evil” for treating his church members in the manner he did.

He contends that per the bishop’s years of experience as a pastor, he should have known better because his words in the video clearly showed he is not a true man of God.

You are more than evil. No one is able to tell you but I can; your own words show you are not from God.

If you are a true man of God, you cannot curse your church members. Do you know how many times we politicians are gossiped about? he queried.

Watch the video below: