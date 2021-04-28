Parliament is set to hold a requiem mass for the late Deputy Clerk to Parliament in charge of Legislative Management, Robert Ageya Apodolla.

Mr Apodolla died on Friday, February 19 after a short illness.

He was one of the clerks who had the opportunity to work in each of the eight Parliaments in the Fourth Republic.

He joined the Parliamentary Service in 1991, as an Assistant Clerk Grade II and was promoted to the position of Assistant Clerk Grade I in 1994.

By dint of hard work, diligence, and commitment to duty, he rose through the ranks of Senior Assistant Clerk in 1998, a Principal Assistant Clerk in 2002.

He then became Deputy Clerk to Parliament responsible for Legislative Management Division (LMD) in 2006, a position he held until his untimely demise.

Late Deputy Clerk of Parliament- Robert Ageya Apodolla

Parliament in a Facebook post which announced the requiem expected to come off today, April 28, 2021, paid a glowing tribute to Mr Apodolla.

“Robert was very calm and peaceful. His generosity and kindness made it easy for his colleagues to approach him with both work and personal issues.

“His passing on the 19th of February left most of the Members and staff in shock. We pray for a peaceful rest for his soul,” the post read.

READ ALSO:

Robert is survived by a wife, five children and a grandchild.