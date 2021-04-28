The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, launched a $54.5 million Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project.

The project is aimed at restoring degraded shea parklands and improving the existing stock of economic and multi-purpose trees in the Northern Savannah landscape of Ghana.

The 7-year project, part of the Parkland Restoration Fund set up by the Global Climate Fund, is to be implemented by the Forestry Commission.

This will be supported by private sector actors from the Global Shea Alliance and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ALSO READ:

Dr Bawumia at the launch admonished the Forestry Commission to see the project as a strategic investment to stop shea parkland destruction.

They must also seek to empower communities and their ecosystems to build climate and economic resilience.