Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed concern about what he describes as poor security setup in the chamber.

According to him, the security of the House has been compromised and as such needs a relooking at.

The Speaker made the disclosure at the inauguration of the eighth Parliamentary Service Board on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

“We have no control over the coming in and going out of the premises by strangers, and this compromises the security of Parliament and its members. There have been numerous instances of break-ins and thefts,” he bemoaned.

He also charged the board to work to enhance and other departments such as the Drafting Unit of the Parliamentary Service, to be able to support Members of Parliament to initiate Private Members’ Bills.

The board, chaired by the Speaker, has the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Minority Leader and Mr Haruna Iddrisu as its members.

Others include; former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader, Mr Abraham Ossei Aidoo, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, as well as the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Cyril Nsiah, as members.

The appointment of the six-member board followed a recommendation by the Advisory Committee of Parliament to the Speaker.