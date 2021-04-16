The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, laid to rest his mother, Gloria Aba Addison on Thursday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some ministers of state, MPs, journalists, and politicians among others, were at the funeral on Thursday to mourn with the family.

Madam Aba Addison was the wife of Kofi Baako, a former Information Minister in Kwame Nkrumah’s government.

Sweet Gloria as she was affectionately called was also the mother of former Joy FM reporter, Akosua Larbi.

A pre-burial service was held in her honour at the Community 7 Tema Joint Church which was followed by a private interment at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Below are some photos of the ceremony: