Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has sounded unamused by the sentence pronounced on actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo.

Mr Cudjoe has contended that a Chinese national who goes by the name Aisha Huan who was arrested for engaging in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) did more damage to Ghana and people than what Akuapen Poloo did but was freed and subsequently deported.

He has, therefore, tacitly questioned the wisdom in law enforcement authorities’ penchant for majoring in minors and minoring in majors.

“Galamsey, Aisha Huang, and her sponsors have done more damage perpetuating poverty and scarring our consciences than Akuapem Polo’s,” Mr Cudjoe tweeted.

Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea after she pled guilty to charges against her in court.

The Accra Circuit Court convicted her on publication of obscene materials and two counts of domestic violence on 14th April 2021.