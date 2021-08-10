The Emirati at the centre of the botched Sputnik V vaccine deal, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, has announced plans to refund $2,470,000 to Ghana.

According to him, he has initiated the steps to transfer the money into the bank account to be provided by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

The refund, according to the Sheikh, is in reference to a letter dated August 2, 2021, signed by Mr Agyemang-Manu and addressed to him.

Meanwhile, a nine-member ad-hoc committee of Parliament that probed the contract agreements had urged the Minister of Finance to recover US$2,850,000 cedi equivalent of GH¢16,331,640), which was paid.

Despite an initial agreement for the supply of 300,000 doses of the vaccine, only 20,000 were delivered before the businessman terminated the contract on July 14, 2021.

Hence, Sheikh Al Maktoum, in his letter of assurance, deducted the amount of $380,000 from the requested refund as payment for the initial 20,000 samples sent which brought the total refund to $2,470,000.

ALSO READ:

Mr Agyemang-Manu has come under serious criticism for entering into the vaccine supply agreement without parliamentary, cabinet approval or approval from the Public Procurement Authority.

There has been an intense call for his resignation or dismissal following revelations that the Attorney General advised against the deal.

Read Sheikh Al Matoum’s statement below: