A man has taken to social media to call out his pastor who allegedly snatched his wife from him.

A man, identified as Bright Ben, wrote that his wife of over 12 years, with whom he has two children; a boy and girl, has been lured into marriage by the said pastor.

He was triggered after he saw wedding photos of his wife, Tina and the pastor, one Moses on Facebook after they tied the knot that same day.

Narrating the genesis of the issue, he said they first visited the church after their wedding, in a bid to introduce his wife to his pastor.

Later, he said they became full financial members and for that, his wife was given immediate appointment in the World Bank Assembly church.

However, after a month, his wife started acting weird, staying out of home for days, a situation that made him seek comfort from the said pastor.

Unknowingly, the pastor had been accommodating his wife and stopped picking his calls. Nothing was heard from both him and his wife.

After months again, he saw his wife, not physically, but in the wedding pictures posted on social media.

He said after confronting the pastor, his only response was that the Holy Spirit ministered to him that Tina is his destined wife.