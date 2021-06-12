Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to claims by highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, that he did not receive money for a campaign song he composed for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The musician, in an interview, revealed the song was not sponsored or paid for by anyone from the party.

According to him, he did it out of the love for Nana Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer at the time.

Reacting to the comment in a Facebook post, A Plus called the musician a liar, adding the song was composed in 2008.

A Plus claimed he took the musician to Ken Ofori-Atta and one Nana Poku at Data Bank where he was paid about GHS 45,000.

He added Kwabena Kwabena was later paid GHS 25,000 to shoot the music video coupled with some GHS 2,000 he was paid for performing at each concert.

“He was later paid another 25 thousand cedis to shoot the music video (that was the money we used to pay for the infiniti) and another 30 thousand to promote the song. In all, he received about 100 thousand Ghana cedis,” part of A Plus’ lengthy post read.

Read the full post below: