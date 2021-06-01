Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has shared lovely photos hanging out with former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

A Plus is believed to have paid a courtesy call on Mr Kufuor for some nuggets of wisdom for living.

One of the photos captured them in a hearty conversation while another saw A Plus bowing before Mr Kufuor.

In the photo, the duo seemed to be having a good time as they beam with smiles posing for the camera.

Former President Kufuor and Kwame A Plus

He took to his Facebook page to share the lovely photos coupled with a profound statement and tit bits about life.

He wrote: True wisdom comes to each of us when we realise how little we understand life, ourselves, the world around us and the issues confronting us.

To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge and the beginning of wisdom.#wearebusy#halfmanhalfbosom#Nyametease.

A Plus’ post has generated massive reactions from fans and followers who seem to hold similar positions.