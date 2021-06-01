A 12-year-old boy has told the story of how he narrowly escaped kidnapping in the hands of his trusted customer.

The victim told Nhyira FM during the popular Obra Show that he was hawking camphor at Kumasi Angloga Junction that fateful day.

While busily scrolling past cars, he was signaled by one of his customers driving a Corolla, but rather than do his usual purchase, he asked the boy to escort him home, which he said was nearby.

The boy said he fell into deep sleep abruptly due to the awkward silence they were driving in, and woke up hours later.

Then sensing danger, he said he asked if they were close to the man’s house in Kumasi, only to be informed they were miles away in Accra.

The boy, now uncomfortable, said he began asking questions which got on the nerves of the driver, and after getting to an interchange, which he later got to know was Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the driver asked him to step out and wait for him at a point, while he attends to a quick business.

ALSO READ

After waiting for another four hours for the said man who never showed up, he was forced to sleep at a taxi station where he was later rescued.

Some good Samaritans drove him to the police station after he narrated his ordeal, and he was officially declared a missing person after one week.

However, with the help of a female police officer, his parents were located and he was reunited with his family.









