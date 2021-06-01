Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has slammed the appointment of a second Black Stars deputy coach and feels C.K. Akonnor will be fired.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Monday afternoon confirmed the Executive Council has approved coach Akonnor’s request for a second assistant coach.

Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches who were recommended by coach Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.

Patrick Greveraars

However, the decision has been widely criticised by the football fraternity.

And according to Mr Sarpong, the appointment of Mr Greveraars is the beginning of the end of Mr Akonnor’s reign as Ghana coach.

“CK Akonnor should know that he will be sacked very soon because in Ghana when you’re told that either a technical director or an assistant coach is coming to assist you then you need to think about the sacking,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I am not convinced that Akonnor requested for that and even if he [CK Akonnor] will request for a coach, he could not get an equally good coach in the country but rather went to Europe to bring Greveraars?

“For David Duncan, I can see he will be a scouting coach for the Black Stars or anything else,” he added.

Coach Akonnor was appointed in January 2020 as a replacement for James Kwasi Appiah whose second spell with the Black Stars came to an end around the same period.

The new assistant coach is a UEFA License A holder and has previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.

Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalise talks ahead of his appointment.

He will team up with coach Akonnor and Mr Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.

The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.