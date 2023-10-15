The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has revealed that government is considering subsidizing the cost of dialysis treatment for persons suffering kidney diseases.

His comments come in the wake of complaints by the Renal Patients Association of Ghana about the cost of dialysis and treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and other public health facilities.

The Minister, who was speaking at the 50th anniversary and Annual Congress of Medical Laboratory scientists said broad consultations are ongoing to solve the dialysis crisis.

“I have reported to cabinet and cabinet is expecting a proposal from me. This morning as I came to this function, I met with the Kidney Association of Ghana and we are all talking and we are working on certain things.”

He added “Yesterday, I met with some parliamentarians and we are soliciting views. We will either put it on the health insurance or government finds subsidy to bring it down, and we are probably even looking at health insurance nomenclature to see how best we can solve that,” he said.

On the recent shortage of anti-retroviral drugs for HIV AIDS patients, the Health Minister said the incident will not recur.

According to him, a committee will be set up to investigate what led to the anti-retroviral drugs shortage.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists is calling for the passage of legislation that will establish a medical laboratory science council to regulate the profession of medical lab scientists across the country.

Additionally, the group wants the Ministry of Health to create a distinct directorate at national, regional and district directorates responsible for Medical Laboratory services.