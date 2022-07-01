Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has revealed that the rate of substandard and adulterated palm oil in the market has reduced by 23% in 2021.

This, according to him, is due to the strong and effective regulatory measures put in place by the Health Ministry and the Food and Drugs Authority.

He noted that the poor quality of palm oil in the country which skyrocketed to 98% in 2015 has fallen drastically.

Mr. Manu, after been quizzed on how to address the fallen standards, said the measures instituted by Ministry and Authority will be increased to avert the filtration of the market by unwholesome products.

“The Health Ministry and the Foods and Drugs Authority will collaborate to enhance their sensitization drive to drum home the need to produce quality products for consumption in our markets,” he made a statement in Parliament on Thursday.