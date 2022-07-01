Jenifa’s Diary series star actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz (Mr Bello) have separated after seven years of marriage.

In an announcement post made by Mr Bello, he said they went their separate ways three months ago, as the last two years of their marriage was “extremely difficult”.

Mr Bello said all efforts to fix their issues proved futile and he is sad to admit it is beyond repairs now.

He made mention that Funke kicked him out of their matrimonial home and all efforts to meet to solve their issues amicably have been in vain.

Mr Bello, is however, insistent the conversation must go on to settle on custody of their twin boys.

Being a co-producer of the highly rated Jenifa’s Diary series, he also wants his business interest to be disentangled for them to move on peacefully.

Funke Adindele, is however tight-lipped on the separation.

This would be the actress’ second divorce.

The divorce announcement comes just a day after actress Chacha EKe sent an SOS message of her decision to leave her “abusive” marriage.