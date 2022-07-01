Reggae-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, keep raising the bar higher and higher when it comes to showing that they are truly serving their couple’s goals.

In a video that has since gone public, Stonebwoy had booked an appointment with his wife at her clinic to get his tooth checked.

In the video posted on Stonebwoy’s official Snapchat handle which is captioned,

@DrLouisa_S Best Dentist argue with your toothache. #CharismaDental

In the video, the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker jokingly told Dr Satekla that if she broke his teeth, he would sue her.

She then held his head close to her chest and said she would rather break his head.

They both laughed and she went ahead to clean his teeth before heading to Germany for the Summer Jam Festival which would be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

