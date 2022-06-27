Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musicians, MzVee and Stonebwoy were caught on camera ‘grinding’ each other passionately during a performance on stage.

MzVee held a concert for her newly released album, ’10 Thrity’ on June 26, 2022, inside Front Back Accra.

The night saw many musicians share the stage with the ‘Coming Home’ hitmaker as she celebrates 10 years in the music industry and her comeback into the music scene since she went on a hiatus.

However, the video that has since gone viral from the concert is the memorable moment when Stonebwoy shared the stage with MzVee.

In the video, they shared beautiful chemistry as they dance and sing harmoniously.

MzVee turned her back and Stonebwoy jumped behind her and they ‘grinded’ each other as fans cheer them on.

Many people have reacted to the video with some calling Stonebwoy out for being a married man, while others also admired the chemistry the duo shared on stage.

