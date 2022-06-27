A housewife has been arrested for hiring a man to assassinate her husband for failing to perform his sexual marital duties for nine years.

The woman, Hauwa Audu, hired the services of one Kwaji Tizhe, for N100,000 to kill her husband, James Tizhe, and made an initial deposit of N7,000.

Mrs. Audu is currently in prison custody in Yola, for an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Francis Audu, the defendant hatched a plot to eliminate her husband, James Tizhe and two others.

The prosecutor intimated to the court that the defendant, gave a cash deposit of N7, 000, to the assassin out of the sum of N100,000 she had promised to pay after killing those she had penciled down.

However, the hired killer collected the cash deposit on June 3, 2022, and reported himself to the police.

Hauwa denied paying the money to Kwaji to kill her husband, but to consult a native doctor on her behalf to inflict paralysis on her husband.

She reportedly confessed that she took the action because of the husband’s failure to treat her as his wife and properly take care of her. The husband was alleged not to share the same bed with her for the past nine years.

The defendant is said to have accused the two other victims of murdering her daughter-in-law through witchcraft as a result of which she decided to take a revenge.

Upon her arraignment in court, the defendant denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.