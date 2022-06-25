Passengers on board a sprinter bus have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Juaso- Atwedie on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Reports indicate the vehicle with registration number AS -650-21 was travelling from Accra to Kumasi.

Upon reaching Atwedie, one of the vehicle’s back tyres burst when the driver tried to apply his brake.

The driver then lost control while the vehicle landed on the side of the road.

It took the intervention of the MTTD to save the passengers who were trapped in the vehicle.

Fortunately, nobody died but most of them sustained serious injuries and are at the Juaso Government Hospital for treatment.

