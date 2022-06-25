Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is currently topping the trends on Twitter a few hours after a video of her plush mansion hit the internet.

The mansion is undoubtedly one of the biggest in the country and after it hit the public domain, many people have shared their thoughts about it.

Social media users have congratulated the actress for putting up such huge building.

Whereas some think it’s a great achievement, others also believe her acting role is now paying off.

However, some netizens have decided to drag dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s name into the conversation.

Shatta Wale at the beginning of the year heavily criticised the Ghanaian actress.

He alleged that Jackie climbed up the ladder of success immorally and could also earn enough wealth should he follow suit.

He further claimed that the actress is living under pretence and should desist from that.

Though Jackie Appiah did not respond to his attacks, some social media users are rather trolling the dancehall King.

To them, Shatta’s attacks have rather made the actress strong and proved to him that she is indeed capable of managing and owing her own affairs.

Jackie Appiah bought the new house at Trasacco estate in late 2021.

She is said to have moved into the two-storey building in December 2021.

The beautiful house also has a swimming pool. Videos of the plush mansion popped up showing the interior and compound.

Check out some of the reactions on twitter:

Seeing a lot of negative comments about Jackie Appiah’s house. For me,I don’t care about how she got the money to buy that house. Since she’s happy I’m also happy ❤️. — Dr. Sneaker Nyame🇳🇬🇬🇭 (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) June 25, 2022

Jackie Appiah is just rich and humble unlike some self Acclaimed Dancehall Artist always bragging about having a swimming pool and he won’t allow pope skinny swim in it again 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr. prɛssdɛnt🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) June 25, 2022

Jackie Appiah is the definition of keep it lowkey and shock them with your results. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) June 25, 2022

Jackie Appiah didn’t acquire all that through acting/filmmaking alone.



She has sponsors. She did things. She won’t tell y’all the full truth. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) June 25, 2022

Jackie Appiah’s Mansion Will Make You Feel Like Shatta Wale Is Living In A Cottage 😂.



Heeerh 👀. Eeeeeei — 1GAD’S DON 🐊🔥 (@JaneralBurnito1) June 24, 2022

Jackie Appiah is super rich and humble too. God will continue to bless her 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/iMA7QbfpHS — King of Owoo 🤴 👑 (@SupaGideon) June 25, 2022

On this Jackie Appiah new house, one thing I observe in life there is a time for everything…



Time for sewing and for reaping..



She’s reaping the fruit of her labour. Congratulations to her pic.twitter.com/NzZ9KLBDhQ — Prince Ekemini•Freelance Email Copywriter (@Princeekemini_) June 25, 2022

Jackie Appiah showing Shatta wale that he’s a poor man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hbiMu7FQnP — SHEARER 🇬🇭 (@Bra_abdalla) June 24, 2022

Shatta wale gave Michy to NAM1 for free before they rented the ship mansion for him buh he was calling Jackie Appiah “Toto worker”, meanwhile her trassaco mansion is 5 times bigger than the ship mansion 😭😭😭 — Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 24, 2022

