Actress Jackie Appiah says being in the limelight as a filmmaker has left her with no privacy.

According to her, she cannot do things the average human being may do without having people talk about it.

Speaking in an interview on GBC, on Friday, Jackie Appiah stated that, “I have sold my privacy and so I cannot do what an ordinary person will do. For instance yesterday I was driving and someone crossed me, I wanted to insult the person, like what kind of driving is that. But, I cannot do that.”

The actress said that it is not an easy task for her to live a normal life stating “[it is] very very difficult.”

Jackie Appiah disclosed that she tries as much as possible to keep to herself and stay away from any trouble.

Jackie emphasised that she is always on guard to ensure she does not misstep or get people talking about her actions.

“[I] mind my own business,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson has a new film which would be premiering on Sunday, May 1 called Red Carpet.

Jackie Appiah stars in the movie with Kalsoum Sinare, Oscar Provencal, and Salma Mumin.

Red Carpet will be showing at the Silver Bird Cinemas at the Accra and West Hills Mall.